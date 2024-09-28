Saturday, September 28, 2024

1952 GMT — A projectile fired from Lebanon has crashed in the occupied West Bank, sparking fires, the Israeli military said.

There were no casualties, according to the Israeli ambulance service.

"The fallen projectile was identified in the area of Mitzpe Hagit," the military said in a statement.

"Israeli Fire and Rescue services are currently operating to extinguish fires caused by the fallen projectile in the area."

Earlier, air raid sirens sounded on the outskirts of Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank, according to Israeli alert apps, which the Israeli military said were triggered by "a launch from Lebanon toward Israeli territory".

1844 GMT — Yemen's Houthis say fired missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport

Yemen's Houthis have said they fired a missile at Israel's Ben Gurion Airport, hoping to hit it as Prime Minister Benjmain Netanyahu arrived back from a visit to New York.

"The missile force... carried out an operation targeting... 'Ben Gurion'... Airport," the Iran-backed group said in a statement, adding it had named the missile "Palestine 2".

1839 GMT — Germany says Beirut strikes won’t make Israel more secure

German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock has expressed concern over the latest Israeli air strikes in Lebanon, warning that these could destabilise the country and pose a greater security risk for Israel.

“There is a risk of the destabilization of the whole of Lebanon and that is in no way in the interest of Israel's security,” Baerbock said, after the latest Israeli strikes killed Hezbollah’s leader Hassan Nasrallah and top commanders.

“First of all, I have to say that the situation is extremely dangerous. There is a risk that the entire region could now slide further into an absolute spiral of violence,” she said.

1831 GMT — Israel defence minister holding talks on possible expansion of offensive

Israeli Defence Minister Yoav Gallant was holding talks on possibly expanding Israel's military offensive on its northern front, his office has said in a statement.

"Minister of Defence Yoav Gallant is currently conducting an operational situation assessment regarding the expansion of IDF (Israel Defence Forces) activities in the northern arena," his office said.

1800 GMT — France calls on Israel to stop Lebanon strikes: ministry

France has called on Israel to stop striking Lebanon, as the killing of the head of the Iran-backed Hezbollah group sparked fears of a widening war in the Middle East.

Speaking with Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati, French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot said Paris wanted "an immediate halt to Israeli strikes in Lebanon" and was "opposed to any ground operation", the foreign ministry said in a statement.

1712 GMT — Russia urges 'immediate end to killing of Palestinians with American weapons'

The Russian foreign minister has called for an "immediate end to the killing of Palestinians with American weapons."

Addressing the UN General Assembly in New York, Sergey Lavrov said Israel's "mass collective punishment of Palestinians" is "unacceptable."

1710 GMT — Lebanon security source says Israel strike targets warehouse near Beirut airport

A Lebanese security source said an Israeli strike has targeted a warehouse near Beirut airport, Lebanon's only international passenger facility.

"An Israeli strike targeted a warehouse in the vicinity of the airport," the source said, requesting anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to the media.

1701 GMT — US orders diplomats' families to leave Lebanon: State Dept

The US State Department has ordered the families of embassy personnel in Beirut to leave the country and authorised the departure of some staff, as the Israel-Hezbollah conflict escalates.

The department ordered the departure "due to the increased volatility following air strikes within Beirut and the volatile and unpredictable security situation throughout Lebanon," it said. All US citizens were urged to leave "while commercial options still remain available."

1644 GMT — Lebanon PM says 'danger is threatening us' after Israeli strike kills Hezbollah head

Lebanon's caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has said that his country was facing the threat of danger after an Israeli air strike the previous day killed the head of the powerful Lebanese armed group Hassan Nasrallah.

Mikati was speaking at an emergency cabinet meeting that he convened upon returning from the United Nations General Assembly in New York. Mikati also announced that all state-run institutions would be closed on Monday.

1559 GMT — UN chief 'gravely concerned' by dramatic escalation in Lebanon

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has said he is "gravely concerned" by the "dramatic escalation" seen in Lebanon in the past day as Israel bombards capital Beirut.

"The secretary-general is gravely concerned by the dramatic escalation of events in Beirut in the last 24 hours," he said following Hezbollah's announcement its leader Hassan Nasrallah had been killed.1537 GMT — Senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards killed in Israeli strikes on Beirut

A senior commander of Iran's Revolutionary Guards has been killed in Friday’s Israeli air attack on Beirut, state news agency IRNA has reported.

Brigadier Gen. Abbas Nilforoushan was killed alongside Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, the agency said.

Nilforoushan is said to have served as the deputy commander of the IRGC for operational affairs.

1523 GMT — Turkish parliament speaker condemns Israeli targeting of Hezbollah leader

Turkish parliament speaker Numan Kurtulmus has condemned the assassination of Nasrallah, who was targeted in an Israeli air attack the previous day.

"The assassination of Lebanese religious leader and Secretary-General of Hezbollah, Hasan Nasrallah, by Israel, is a grave consequence of the long-standing policies of occupation, destruction, and annexation against not only the Palestinian people but all the peoples of the region," Kurtulmus said in a post on X.

"The fact that the genocidal Netanyahu issued the orders for this attack in the UN General Assembly is a painful indicator of the collapse of the international security system," he said.

1504 GMT — US determined to prevent Iran from expanding Mideast conflict: Austin

The United States is determined to prevent Iran and Iran-backed groups from exploiting the situation in Lebanon or expanding the conflict, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin has told Israeli counterpart Yoav Gallant in calls.

Austin expressed full US support for Israel and "made it clear that the United States remains postured to protect US forces and facilities in the region and committed to the defence of Israel," Pentagon spokesperson Pat Ryder said in a statement.

1454 GMT — Air raid sirens sound as Houthis fire missile toward Israel

Air raid sirens have sounded across central Israel, including Tel Aviv, and large bangs were heard after a missile was fired from Yemen and intercepted, according to the Israeli military.

Meanwhile, the Israeli military said that it conducted a new strike in Dahiyeh area of Lebanon's capital Beirut.

1453 GMT — Russia 'decisively condemns' Hezbollah chief's killing

Russia has strongly condemned Israel for killing Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah and urged it to immediately cease military action in Lebanon.

"We decisively condemn the latest political murder carried out by Israel," the Russian foreign ministry said in a statement, adding: "we once again insistently urge Israel to immediately cease military action."

1446 GMT — Iran Air cancels flights to Beirut-Rafic Hariri International Airport indefinitely

Iran Air's flights to Beirut's Rafic-Hariri International Airport were cancelled until further notice, the semi-official Tasnim News Agency has reported.

Earlier, the Lebanese Transport Ministry said the Israeli army hacked into the airport's control tower and threatened to target an Iranian civilian aircraft attempting to land.

The ministry then ordered airport authorities to prevent the Iranian plane from entering Lebanese airspace.

1424 GMT — China's Wang tells UN Middle East needs comprehensive ceasefire without delay

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told the United Nations General Assembly that there must not be a delay in reaching a "comprehensive ceasefire" in the Middle East, and said a two-state solution between Israelis and Palestinians remains the way out of the region's tensions.

1342 GMT — Turkish president condemns Israel’s attacks on Lebanon, calls for global action

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel's recent military actions in Lebanon.

"Israel's policy of genocide, occupation, and invasion, which has been ongoing since Oct. 7, now targets Lebanon and the Lebanese people," Erdogan said on X.

He expressed deep concern over the loss of Lebanese lives, including children, in what he described as "brutal attacks."

1339 GMT —Over 50,000 flee Lebanon for Syria amid Israeli strikes: UN

The UN refugee chief has said that more than 50,000 people had fled to Syria amid escalating Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.

"More than 50,000 Lebanese and Syrians living in Lebanon have now crossed into Syria fleeing Israeli air strikes," Filippo Grandi said on X, adding that "well over 200,000 people are displaced inside Lebanon".