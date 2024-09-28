Following the strike that Israel said targeted Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut on Friday, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi accused Israel of using several US "bunker buster" bombs in the strike.

"Just this morning, the Israeli regime used several 5,000-pound bunker busters that had been gifted to them by the United States to hit residential areas in Beirut," he told a UN Security Council meeting on the Middle East.

On Saturday, the Israeli army claimed the "liquidation" of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a recent air strike on Beirut’s southern suburb.

In a statement on X, Israeli army spokesman Avichay Adraee said Nasrallah was ‘liquidated’ during an operation targeting the central command of Hezbollah located beneath a residential building in the southern suburbs of Beirut.

According to Israel’s Channel 12, Israeli air forces dropped “about 85 bunker-penetrating bombs weighing a ton of explosives each.”

Here are details on possible bunker busters used in attack against Hezbollah leader:

Bunker buster bombs are specialised weapons developed by the US military to penetrate and destroy heavily fortified or deeply buried structures. These bombs are designed to target military bunkers, underground facilities, and hardened sites that conventional munitions cannot destroy.

Over the years, bunker busters have become essential tools in modern warfare, enabling military forces to neutralise critical enemy infrastructure.

While international law does not ban bunker busters specifically, their use in residential areas would blatantly violate International Humanitarian Law under the Geneva Conventions.

Guided Bomb Unit 28 and 37

The GBU-28 was developed in 1991 during the Gulf War to destroy reinforced Iraqi military bunkers. It weighs approximately 5,000 pounds and is equipped with a laser guidance system, allowing for precise strikes on specific targets. The bomb's casing is made from surplus artillery barrels, giving it the strength to penetrate concrete or earth before detonating.

The GBU-37 is another precision-guided bunker-buster bomb designed to target underground military facilities. Unlike the laser-guided GBU-28, the GBU-37 is GPS-guided, making it effective in poor weather conditions and ensuring accuracy in striking deeply buried targets.