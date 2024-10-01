WORLD
Several dead, injured in helicopter crash in northwestern Pakistan
There were 12 passengers and 3 crew members on board the helicopter, and two of them the co-pilot and the onboard mechanic were Russian citizens.
An intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that the crash was likely caused by technical issues. / Photo: Reuters
October 1, 2024

The Russian Embassy in Pakistan has confirmed that two Russian citizens were killed in the Sept. 28 helicopter crash in the North Waziristan district of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

"The Russian Embassy in Pakistan regretfully confirms the deaths of two Russian citizens, Nikolai Rybakovich and Samvel Mardoyan, as well as a citizen of Belarus, Sergey Koshelev, who were on board a helicopter that crashed on September 28 in the North Waziristan district of the Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa," the diplomatic mission said in a statement on Telegram.

There were 12 passengers and 3 crew members on board the helicopter, and two of them the co-pilot and the onboard mechanic were Russian citizens. As a result of the crash, six people were killed and nine others injured.

Saturday's incident involved a chartered Mi-8 helicopter operated by Mari Petroleum Company, which crashed in North Waziristan, close to the Afghan border.

Pakistani television reported that the crash was attributed to engine failure as the helicopter was attempting to land.

The injured, including three Russian nationals, were initially taken to Combined Military Hospital Thal before being transported to Islamabad for further treatment.

An intelligence official, who spoke on condition of anonymity, indicated that the crash was likely caused by technical issues.

"Investigation has already launched but it was apparently a technical fault as the helicopter's tail rotor hit the ground while making an emergency landing," he said.

The official also noted that there were no signs of sabotage found at the crash site.

RelatedArmy general, others killed in Pakistan helicopter crash
