The Turkish Foreign Ministry has said in a statement that the US decision to extend the lift of the arms embargo against the Greek Cypriot Administration will lead to an arms race on the island.

"This grave mistake would lead to an arms race on the island and undermine the delicate balances in the region," the statement said on Saturday.

"We agree with the views expressed in the statement of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC) on this issue."

The statement also said that "we believe that the TRNC will take all necessary measures to increase its defence and deterrence capability" due to the increasing armament activities of the Greek Cypriot Administration.