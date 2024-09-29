WORLD
3 MIN READ
Hurricane Helene's death toll rises, millions remain without power
Hurricane Helene kills at least 64 people, while emergency workers say they can't report on specifics due to the downed cell towers.
Hurricane Helene's death toll rises, millions remain without power
Helene was the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. / Photo: Reuters
September 29, 2024

The death toll from Hurricane Helene along the coastline of the state of Florida has risen to at least 64 deaths, while millions remain without power.

"I've never seen so many people homeless as what I have right now," said Janalea England, of Steinhatchee, Florida, a small river town along the state's rural Big Bend, on Saturday as she turned her commercial fish market into a storm donation site for friends and neighbours, many of whom couldn't get insurance on their homes.

Asheville resident Mario Moraga said it's "heartbreaking" to see the damage in the Biltmore Village neighbourhood and neighbours have been going house to house to check on each other and offer support.

"There's no cell service here. There's no electricity," he said.

While there have been deaths in the county, Emergency Services Director Van Taylor Jones said he wasn't ready to report specifics, partially because downed cell towers hindered efforts to contact next of kin.

The storm, now a post-tropical cyclone, was expected to hover over the Tennessee Valley on Saturday and Sunday, the National Hurricane Center said.

It unleashed the worst flooding in a century in North Carolina, where Governor Roy Cooper described it as "catastrophic" as search and rescue teams from 19 states and the federal government came to help.

And in Atlanta, 28.24 centimetres of rain fell over 48 hours, the most the city has seen over two days since record-keeping began in 1878.

Recommended

President Joe Biden said on Saturday that Helene's devastation has been "overwhelming" and pledged to send help.

RelatedDeath toll from Hurricane Helene surpasses 50 as millions without power

Aftermath

About 100 kilometres to the north, cars lined up before sunrise on Saturday at a free food distribution site in Perry, Florida, amid widespread power outages.

"We're making it one day at a time," said Sierra Land, who lost everything in her fridge, as she arrived at the site with her 5- and 10-year-old sons and her grandmother.

Thousands of utility crew workers descended upon Florida in advance of the hurricane, and by Saturday power was restored to more than 1.9 million homes and businesses.

Chris Stallings, director of the Georgia Emergency Management and Homeland Security Agency, said crews were focused on opening routes to hospitals and making sure supplies can be delivered to damaged communities.

Helene was the eighth named storm of the Atlantic hurricane season, which began June 1. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted an above-average season this year because of record-warm ocean temperatures.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control