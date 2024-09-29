Azerbaijan has said that its military positions in the country’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave were fired upon by Armenia.

A statement on Sunday by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that the Armenian military fired at its positions near the settlement of Yukhari Buzgov, almost 2 kilometres from the border.

Indicating that the incident took place late Saturday at 11:20 pm local time (1920GMT), the statement said: “Adequate response measures have been taken by our departments in the mentioned direction.”

Armenian authorities have not yet commented on the incident, though Yerevan has previously rejected such statements.

The incident is the sixth of its kind to be reported by Baku this month, with the previous case taking place last Thursday.