Armenia fires on Azerbaijan's military positions
The Armenian attack is the sixth of its kind to be reported by Baku this month, with the previous case taking place last Thursday.
Armenian authorities have not yet commented on the incident, though Yerevan has previously rejected such statements.. / Photo: AA Archive
September 29, 2024

Azerbaijan has said that its military positions in the country’s autonomous Nakhchivan exclave were fired upon by Armenia.

A statement on Sunday by the Azerbaijani Defence Ministry said that the Armenian military fired at its positions near the settlement of Yukhari Buzgov, almost 2 kilometres from the border.

Indicating that the incident took place late Saturday at 11:20 pm local time (1920GMT), the statement said: “Adequate response measures have been taken by our departments in the mentioned direction.”

Armenian authorities have not yet commented on the incident, though Yerevan has previously rejected such statements.

The incident is the sixth of its kind to be reported by Baku this month, with the previous case taking place last Thursday.

Relations between Baku and Yerevan have been tense since 1991 when the Armenian military occupied Karabakh -- a territory internationally recognised as part of Azerbaijan, and seven adjacent regions.

Most of the territory was liberated by Azerbaijan during a 44-day war in the fall of 2020, which ended after a Russian-brokered peace agreement that opened the door to normalisation and the demarcation of their border.

In September 2023, Azerbaijan established full sovereignty in Karabakh following an "anti-terrorist operation" after which separatist forces in the region surrendered.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
