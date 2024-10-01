A ship carrying evacuees from Lebanon has reached Türkiye's southern port city of Mersin as the Israel military starts a ground incursion.

A total of 315 people evacuated from Lebanon due to Israel's ongoing attacks arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday.

The ship Med Star, which departed from the port of Tripoli in Lebanon, brought the evacuees, most of whom are European citizens, to the Tasucu Port in Mersin, according to the shipping company.

After undergoing necessary procedures, the evacuees will be flown to their home countries from various airports in Türkiye.

Also on Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry condemned Israel's invasion of Lebanon, calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry demanded an immediate end to the attack and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Lebanese territory.

"This attack targets the security and stability of the region and beyond. This dangerous invasion attempt is likely to spark a new wave of migration and to give ground to extremists all around the world. These developments will also affect the countries that provide political support and arms to Israel. "

The ministry also called on the UN Security Council to uphold international law and take the necessary measures against this attack that aims at the occupation of Lebanon.