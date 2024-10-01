TÜRKİYE
Türkiye evacuates foreign citizens from Lebanon amid Israeli attacks
Many in Lebanon are evacuating the country as Israel begins its 'limited' ground invasion.
Photo: AA
October 1, 2024

A ship carrying evacuees from Lebanon has reached Türkiye's southern port city of Mersin as the Israel military starts a ground incursion.

A total of 315 people evacuated from Lebanon due to Israel's ongoing attacks arrived in Türkiye on Tuesday.

The ship Med Star, which departed from the port of Tripoli in Lebanon, brought the evacuees, most of whom are European citizens, to the Tasucu Port in Mersin, according to the shipping company.

After undergoing necessary procedures, the evacuees will be flown to their home countries from various airports in Türkiye.

Also on Tuesday, the Turkish foreign ministry condemned Israel's invasion of Lebanon, calling it a violation of the country's sovereignty and territorial integrity.

The ministry demanded an immediate end to the attack and the withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Lebanese territory.

"This attack targets the security and stability of the region and beyond. This dangerous invasion attempt is likely to spark a new wave of migration and to give ground to extremists all around the world. These developments will also affect the countries that provide political support and arms to Israel. "

The ministry also called on the UN Security Council to uphold international law and take the necessary measures against this attack that aims at the occupation of Lebanon.

Recommended

"Every crime committed by Israel is also a blow to international law and the UN Charter. The main step that must be taken to restore peace in the region is to achieve an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza. Bringing peace to Gaza is the responsibility of the entire humanity. "

Israel's invasion of Lebanon

The Israeli army has said it started a "limited, localised" ground invasion in Lebanon, saying it will continue according to the situational assessment and in parallel to its war in besieged Gaza.

Hezbollah and Israel have been engaged in cross-border warfare since the start of Israel's war on Gaza on October 7, 2023.

The situation escalated further after Israeli forces targeted and killed Hezbollah's leader along with several senior members of the group's leadership committee, intensifying the conflict.

During indiscriminate attacks on Lebanon, Israeli forces also killed hundreds of civilians.

Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan on Saturday said that Israeli attacks in Lebanon could escalate the Gaza conflict into a wider regional war.

"There is a desire within Israel, including [Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu, to escalate the conflict across the region," Fidan said in an exclusive interview with Türkiye's public broadcaster TRT.

