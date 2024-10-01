A combined analysis by Oxfam and Action on Armed Violence (AOAV) has revealed a sharp rise in civilian deaths in Gaza over the past year, surpassing numbers from any other conflict in the last two decades.

According to the report, more than 6,000 women and 11,000 children have been killed by Israeli military actions, setting a grim record for civilian casualties in conflict zones.

These figures eclipse previous records, including the 2,600 women killed in Iraq in 2016 and the 4,700 children killed annually during the early years of the Syrian war.

The data highlights the devastating toll of the Israeli military campaign in Gaza, which has continued without pause. Explosive weapons have hit civilian infrastructure at an average rate of every three hours since the conflict began.

AOAV’s findings point to the widespread destruction of homes, shelters, schools, hospitals, and critical aid distribution centres. This unrelenting assault has left thousands of families grieving and hundreds of thousands displaced, with many so-called "safe zones" becoming targets of military strikes.

Dr. Iain Overton, executive director of AOAV, described the situation as "appalling," condemning the lack of international intervention: “The scale of devastation in Gaza should be a wake-up call. The continued bombardment of homes, schools, and hospitals with such frequency shows a clear disregard for human life and international law."