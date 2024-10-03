WORLD
Death toll from Nigeria boat accident feared to top 100
Around 300 passengers were on their way to celebrate Muslim festival Mawlid in north-central Niger State when the boat capsized, officials say.
Boat accidents are common in Nigeria's poorly regulated waterways, particularly during the rainy season when rivers and lakes swell. / Photo: TRT World
October 3, 2024

The death toll from a boat carrying women and children capsizing in Nigeria is feared to rise to over 100, rescue workers said as they pulled more bodies from the River Niger.

Around 300 passengers were on their way to celebrate the Muslim festival Mawlid in north-central Niger State when the accident took place on Tuesday, the state's emergency agency said on Thursday.

Thirty-six dead bodies have now been found, and 150 survivors rescued, spokesperson Ibrahim Audu Husseini told the AFP news agency.

"We have recovered 20 more bodies today. This brings to 36 the number of bodies recovered from the river."

There was "no possibility" of finding others alive, he said. "There is no way one can survive three days underwater. The work now is to recover all the missing bodies."

The agency did not specify the cause of the sinking in Gbajibo community, near Mokwa, but said it took place after dark at around 8:30 pm (1930 GMT).

President calls for probe

In a statement late on Thursday, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed sympathy for the victims and called for an investigation into recent boat accidents.

"President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of the souls of the dead," the presidency said.

The president urged officials to make sure boat operators violating the ban on travelling at night were brought to justice.

Tinubu also thanked emergency workers and praised local divers helping in the search.

Boat accidents

Boat accidents are common in Nigeria's poorly regulated waterways, particularly during the rainy season when rivers and lakes swell.

Overcrowding and poor maintenance are responsible for most boat accidents on Nigerian waterways.

Nigeria's waterways authority has tried in the past to prohibit night-time travel on rivers and says overloading vessels is a crime, but crews often break regulations.

Last month, an overloaded boat sank while carrying more than 50 farmers across the Gummi River in Zamfara State. Over 40 are believed to have died.

In June 2023, over 100 people died when a riverboat carrying around 250 passengers capsized in north-central Kwara state, one of the country's deadliest waterway accidents in years.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
