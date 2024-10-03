The death toll from a boat carrying women and children capsizing in Nigeria is feared to rise to over 100, rescue workers said as they pulled more bodies from the River Niger.

Around 300 passengers were on their way to celebrate the Muslim festival Mawlid in north-central Niger State when the accident took place on Tuesday, the state's emergency agency said on Thursday.

Thirty-six dead bodies have now been found, and 150 survivors rescued, spokesperson Ibrahim Audu Husseini told the AFP news agency.

"We have recovered 20 more bodies today. This brings to 36 the number of bodies recovered from the river."

There was "no possibility" of finding others alive, he said. "There is no way one can survive three days underwater. The work now is to recover all the missing bodies."

The agency did not specify the cause of the sinking in Gbajibo community, near Mokwa, but said it took place after dark at around 8:30 pm (1930 GMT).

President calls for probe

In a statement late on Thursday, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu expressed sympathy for the victims and called for an investigation into recent boat accidents.

"President Tinubu commiserates with the families of the victims and prays for the repose of the souls of the dead," the presidency said.