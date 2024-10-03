On a weekend morning in the fall of 2004, 13 runners lined up in a London park for an informal race — unaware they were taking the first steps in what would become a global movement.

Paul Sinton-Hewitt had simple ambitions: to provide a free, weekly 5-kilometer (3.1 mile) run open to any one.

“I didn’t know who was going to join me on that day,” Sinton-Hewitt said. “I didn’t care how many people came. I would be on the start line every single week for the rest of my life and I would help people to run.”

More than 10 million people have participated in at least one parkrun and the organisation has recorded more than 100 million finishes.

“We’re the smallest that we will ever be,” Sinton-Hewitt said. “In 20 years time when we come back and have this chat again those numbers are going to be minuscule. So it’s a bizarre thing.”

Life changing laps in a park

The feel-good fun run is credited with changing countless lives, getting people up and moving, motivating them to come back week after week and nurturing lifelong friendships.

Testimonials have come from couch potatoes to people who reversed diabetes and stopped drinking to inmates who found an escape while serving time.

The World Health Organization has endorsed p arkrun for offering an accessible way to be physically active and more than 2,000 doctor's offices have partnerships with the organisation to promote its health benefits.

More than 45,000 people who registered for parkrun this year in the UK said they had been completely inactive before signing up, according to a study published Tuesday in PLOS Global Public Health.

Of nearly 550 newly registered runners studied over six months, Sheffield Hallam University and the University of Sheffield found their life satisfaction increased after as few as two parkruns.

“All of us say it’s changed our lives," said Caroline Noon, who started running around age 50 and has completed more than 320 parkruns.

It's a refrain Sinton-Hewitt hears constantly as the organization's executive director.

A trip back in time

Had it not been for a springer spaniel named Tim, none of this may have happened.

Sinton-Hewitt, a lifelong runner, was training for a marathon when he tripped over his dog and was seriously hurt.

He continued to reinjure himself and he realized that his sub-2:30 marathon dream — once within reach — was dead and his competitive running career was probably over at age 44.

It couldn't have happened at a worse time. He had lost his job, had relationship problems and was struggling with his mental health.

Running had been his outlet since he was a ward of the state as a child growing up in South Africa and now he was sidelined.

Down but not out