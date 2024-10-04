Arab Americans from various walks of life have voiced their disapproval of US Vice President Kamala Harris' latest attempt to reconnect with the minority community ahead of the 2024 elections.

TRT World spoke with more than a dozen community members who voiced their sentiment in clear terms — it's simply not enough.

As the presidential race intensifies, Harris' campaign finds itself scrambling to repair damaged ties with Muslim and Arab American voters, many of whom feel deeply disillusioned by the administration's support for Israel's war in besieged Gaza.

Aliyah Haddad, a small business owner in Michigan state, doesn't hold back.

"This feels like a last-minute thought," she told TRT World.

"For months, we've watched the suffering in Gaza, and now, when the election is around the corner, they finally want to listen? It's too late. Words don't bring back the dead."

Her tone is raw, her frustration palpable. Aliyah's feelings reflect the broader mood within Arab American communities, particularly in battleground states like Michigan.

American Muslims are angry, they're hurt, and they're not buying into what many perceive as "too little, too late."

On Thursday, Governor Tim Walz, the Democratic vice presidential candidate, addressed a virtual event for Muslim voters organised by Emgage Action.

The Muslim advocacy group recently endorsed both Harris and Walz, while expressing concerns about their positions on Israel.

To quell the growing dissatisfaction, Harris' national security adviser, Phil Gordon, also held a virtual meeting with Muslim and Arab leaders on Wednesday.

He reassured them of the administration's support for a ceasefire in Gaza and its commitment to diplomacy in Lebanon. However, for many, the gesture feels insincere.

For voters like Aliyah, the outreach amounts to little more than a political band-aid — a gesture, yes, but not enough to heal the wound.

'We want real action, not empty promises'

Nabil Khouri, an IT consultant based in New Jersey, shares Aliyah's scepticism.

"It's not just about meetings. We've watched Gaza burn, and now it is Lebanon. Do they honestly think a few conversations will change how we feel? We want real action, not empty promises."

What frustrates Nabil the most is what he perceives as Biden administration's double standard.

"We see unwavering support for Israel, even in the face of thousands of civilian deaths in Gaza. How do they expect us to look past that?"

For Aliyah, Nabil, and many others, Harris' efforts feel less like genuine outreach. "It's not enough," Nabil states bluntly. "It won’t sway us. Not after everything we've seen."