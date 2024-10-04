CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Over 1,000 killed, 740,000 displaced by floods affecting 5M in Africa: UN
Chad, Niger, and Nigeria have been the hardest hit, accounting for over 80 percent of the total affected population, The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) says.
Over 1,000 killed, 740,000 displaced by floods affecting 5M in Africa: UN
Residents leave flooded areas in Maiduguri, northern Borno state, Nigeria September 15, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
October 4, 2024

More than 1,000 people have died and at least 740,000 displaced as floods wreak havoc across West and Central Africa, affecting over 5 million people in 16 countries, the UN said on Thursday.

Most parts of the central and west African region as well as the Sahel have been experiencing severe floods due to heavy rainfall.

The countries of Chad, Niger, and Nigeria have been the hardest hit, accounting for over 80 percent of the total affected population, according to the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

In addition to the human toll, hundreds of thousands of homes, schools, and health care facilities have been damaged, with some half a million acres of farmland destroyed, threatening food security and increasing malnutrition, particularly in Chad and Niger.

The precarious living conditions are also raising the risk of waterborne diseases, such as cholera, spreading in Niger and Nigeria, the UN warned.

Recommended
RelatedOIC expresses solidarity with African countries affected by floods

Joyce Msuya, assistant secretary-general for humanitarian affairs and deputy emergency relief coordinator, has allocated $35 million to support the response in Chad, Niger, Nigeria, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, and Congo. However, additional funds are urgently needed, the UN stressed.

In Nigeria alone, Msuya allocated $5 million to assist 280,000 people with food, clean water, and shelter, as well as efforts to prevent cholera outbreaks.

The $927 million Humanitarian Response Plan for Nigeria is only 46 percent funded, officials noted.

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter