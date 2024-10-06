CULTURE
3 MIN READ
New 'Joker' film, a dark musical, tops North America box office
"Folie a Deux" — French for "shared madness" — again stars Joaquin Phoenix as the unbalanced titular villain, this time joined by Lady Gaga playing the deranged Harley Quinn.
New 'Joker' film, a dark musical, tops North America box office
Stars Phoenix and Gaga sing, dance and plan assorted acts of mayhem. / Photo: AFP
October 6, 2024

Warner Bros.' "Joker: Folie a Deux," a dark new musical Batman spinoff, has earned an estimated $40 million over the weekend to top the North American box office, industry watchers reported.

But that was far behind the $96.2 opening of the original "Joker" in 2019, a movie that earned Joaquin Phoenix a best-actor Oscar and grossed more than $1 billion worldwide.

Industry analyst David A. Gross called it "a weak opening for the follow-up sequel in a superhero series."

"Folie a Deux" — French for "shared madness" — again stars Phoenix as the unbalanced titular villain, this time joined by Lady Gaga (playing the cheerily deranged Harley Quinn) as the two sing, dance and plan assorted acts of mayhem.

Todd Phillips directs, and the cast includes Brendan Gleeson and Catherine Keener.

Last week's box office leader, family-friendly sci-fi tale "The Wild Robot" from DreamWorks Animation, slipped a spot to second, taking in $18.7 million for the Friday-through-Sunday period, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations estimated.

Lupita Nyong'o voices Roz, an intelligent robot who is marooned on an uninhabited island and, to survive, has to befriend a menagerie o f woodland animals — and ends up adopting an adorable gosling.

Warner Bros.' "Beetlejuice Beetlejuice" also slipped a spot, to third, earning $10.3 million.

Michael Keaton again plays the creepily hilarious title character with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz, backed by "Beetlejuice" newcomers Jenna Ortega, Monica Bellucci and Justin Theroux.

Recommended

In fourth was Paramount's animated action film "Transformers One," the latest installment in the toy-based franchise, at $5.4 million.

And in fifth, for the second straight week, was "Speak No Evil," a psychol ogical horror film from Blumhouse and Universal Pictures, at $2.8 million. James McAvoy and Mackenzie Davis star.

Rounding out the top 10 were:

"White Bird" ($1.5 million)

"Deadpool & Wolverine" ($1.5 million)

"The Substance" ($1.3 million)

"Megalopolis" ($1.1 million)

RelatedA Kashmiri filmmaker's quest to reclaim narrative through cinema
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
1,300+ filmmakers, actors vow to refuse to work with Israeli film institutions
Gaza's Hind Rajab film at Venice targeted by hate campaign: director
Roblox to impose age controls this year following ban
After 14 years, Church of Saint Anna reopens in Syria’s Idlib
Poll finds 6 in 10 US Gen Z side with Hamas against Israel
Thousands protest Israeli genocidal war on Gaza near Venice Film Festival
Once a preserve of the rich, English is helping millions escape poverty in South Asia, new book says
By Umer Bin Ajmal
Netizens slam 'Jesus lover' Valentina Gomez for Quran sacrilege, noting it mentions Jesus 25 times
Israel accused of targeting clerics, churches to weaken Gaza’s social fabric
Ukraine has an axe to grind with Woody Allen
'Ecstasy' in Istanbul: Sami Yusuf inspires 25,000 with music and solidarity
Trump wonders how bad slavery was. History shows it was one of the worst crimes against humanity.
'Cool with Holocaust Museum' — Outrage as Trump slams US museums for focus on 'how bad slavery was'
Majority of Americans think alcohol bad for health as drinking hits record low
Why Shah Rukh Khan winning a top award opens old wounds and reveals India’s social fractures
By Quratulain Rehbar
The good, the bad, the ugly: What drives Gen Z’s curious buying habits
By Hazal Naz Yildiz