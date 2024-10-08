Russian forces have entered the outskirts of the eastern Ukraine frontline city of Toretsk, Ukraine's military said late on Monday, less than a week after the fall of the bastion town of Vuhledar.

"The situation is unstable, fighting is taking place literally at every entrance (to the city)," Anastasiia Bobovnikova, spokesperson of the Operational Tactical Group "Luhansk" told Ukraine's national broadcaster.

"The Russians have entered the eastern outskirts of the city."

There was no immediate comment from the Russian defence ministry, which said earlier on Monday that its forces inflicted damage to manpower and equipment near several settlements in the area, including near Toretsk.

Russian military bloggers, including a group of military analysts who ran the prominent Rybar Telegram channel, said Russian troops continue to advance towards the centre of the town.

The advance of Moscow's forces - just like the capture of Vuhledar last week - has underlined Russia's vast superiority in men and materiel as Ukraine pleads for more weapons from the Western allies that have been supporting it.

Russia, which now controls just under a fifth of Ukrainian territory, has been advancing towards Toretsk since August, taking village by village with infantry aided by the increased use of the highly destructive guided bombs.