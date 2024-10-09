CLIMATE
2 MIN READ
Rising flood death toll in Niger reaches 339, over 1 million displaced
The sharp increase from the death toll reported last month, which was at least 273 people, highlights the ongoing severity of extreme weather in the Sahel nation.
Rising flood death toll in Niger reaches 339, over 1 million displaced
Areas throughout the country were affected, including the capital Niamey, where nine people died. / Photo: AFP
October 9, 2024

Torrential rains in Niger have left 339 people dead and more than 1.1 million displaced since June, state media has reported, updating a previous toll.

As of September 23, the floods had impacted more than 1.1 million people, resulting in 339 fatalities and leaving another 383 injured, state news agency ANP said on Tuesday, quoting the country's civil protection agency.

Niger's interior minister last month stated at least 273 were dead and more than 700,000 affected as extreme weather slammed the Sahel nation.

Areas throughout the country were affected, including the capital Niamey, where nine people died.

The floods also resulted in "major losses" of equipment, livestock and food supplies.

RelatedWest Africa flooding displaces nearly 1M people: aid group

200% more rain

Recommended

A historic mosque in the Muslim nation's second city of Zinder, built in the mid-19th century, was destroyed.

Some areas of the country recorded up to 200 percent more rain than in previous years, according to the national meteorological agency.

Due to the damage to schools and number of displaced families, the government postponed the start of the school year to the end of October.

Normally lasting from June to September, Niger's rainy season often exacts a heavy toll, with 195 people dying in 2022.

Scientists have long warned that the climate crisis driven by fossil fuel emissions is making extreme weather events such as floods more frequent, intense and longer-lasting.

RelatedHistoric mosque in Niger destroyed by torrential rains
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Plastic pollution treaty talks in turmoil as nations reject draft
Turkish First Lady welcomes Georgian counterpart, secures support for Zero Waste project
EU pushes for bold global agreement to tackle plastic pollution amid deep divisions
Jellyfish swarm chokes France's largest nuclear plant, forcing shutdown
Toxic tide: Chemical pollution now a planetary crisis, scientists warn
New Jersey flash floods leave 2 dead, cause widespread travel disruption
Trump visits flood-hit Texas as pressure builds over emergency response
Historic high temperatures expose a new wave of heat inequality
By Beyza Seren
Egypt’s Alexandria declares state of emergency after severe storm
UAE reaches record May temperature of 51.6C
Torrential rains batter India’s 'Silicon Valley', causing casualties
Australia faces major melioidosis outbreak as death toll surges
Nearly 100 killed after heavy rain, thunderstorm hit India, Nepal
S Africa's G20 presidency to prioritise climate finance as US cuts support
By Staff Reporter
Dozens dead as hail, rain hit two provinces in Afghanistan: officials
By Rabiul Islam
Countries alarmed as US withdrawal delays key UN climate assessment
By Staff Reporter