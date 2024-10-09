Torrential rains in Niger have left 339 people dead and more than 1.1 million displaced since June, state media has reported, updating a previous toll.

As of September 23, the floods had impacted more than 1.1 million people, resulting in 339 fatalities and leaving another 383 injured, state news agency ANP said on Tuesday, quoting the country's civil protection agency.

Niger's interior minister last month stated at least 273 were dead and more than 700,000 affected as extreme weather slammed the Sahel nation.

Areas throughout the country were affected, including the capital Niamey, where nine people died.

The floods also resulted in "major losses" of equipment, livestock and food supplies.

200% more rain