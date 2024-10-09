WORLD
2 MIN READ
Shehroze Kashif: Youngest Pakistani to climb 14 peaks over 8,000 metres
He is the second Pakistani to do that following renowned mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who achieved the feat last week.
Shehroze Kashif: Youngest Pakistani to climb 14 peaks over 8,000 metres
Hailing from the northeastern city of Lahore, Kashif is only the sixth Pakistani to scale Mount Everest. / Photo: AP Archive
October 9, 2024

Pakistan’s 22-year-old Shehroz Kashif has become the youngest Pakistani to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet).

Kashif successfully reached the summit of the 8,027-metre (27,221-foot) Shishapangma peak, located in Nepal on early Wednesday morning, completing his journey of climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body.

He is the second Pakistani to do that following renowned mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who achieved the feat last week.

RelatedYoungest Pakistani who scaled K2 rescued after going missing

‘The Broad Boy’

Recommended

Hailing from the northeastern city of Lahore, Kashif is only the sixth Pakistani to scale Mount Everest.

Among them, Samina Baig is the only woman climber to achieve the feat in 2013.

The son of a local businessman, Kashif started climbing at the age of 11, gradually scaling peaks ranging from 3,000 metres to 8,000 metres before ascending Mount Everest and K2.

In 2013, he scaled the 3,885-metre (12,746-foot) Makra Peak, situated in Pakistan's northwestern Mansehra district, while just 11 years old.

His 2019 expedition to the 8,047-metre (26,401-foot) Broad Peak, located in Pakistan's northern Gilgit-Baltistan region, earned him the title "The Broad Boy."

RelatedWomen climbers from Pakistan and Iran scale K2 in national firsts
SOURCE:AA
Explore
Turkish Intelligence Chief Kalin meets Syrian President al Sharaa in Damascus
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control