Pakistan’s 22-year-old Shehroz Kashif has become the youngest Pakistani to climb all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres (26,247 feet).

Kashif successfully reached the summit of the 8,027-metre (27,221-foot) Shishapangma peak, located in Nepal on early Wednesday morning, completing his journey of climbing all 14 peaks above 8,000 metres, according to the Alpine Club of Pakistan, the country's official mountaineering body.

He is the second Pakistani to do that following renowned mountaineer Sirbaz Khan, who achieved the feat last week.

‘The Broad Boy’