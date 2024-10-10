In the US battleground state of Georgia, officials from both Republican and Democratic parties have united in opposition to a recently introduced hand-counting rule for votes.

Describing it as a redundant move laden with risks, experts warn that the new measure could undermine the integrity and efficiency of elections in a state critical to the 2024 race.

"This decentralised approach seems practical on the surface," said Dr Eleanor McGuire, a politics lecturer in Georgia, in an interview with TRT World.

"But the reality is, the rule doesn’t fix any existing issues. Instead, it creates fresh problems: ambiguity, delays, and the risk of disinformation. Georgia's election system is already strong, and this rule only undercuts the trust we've built here.”

Brad Raffensperger, Georgia's Republican Secretary of State, has already called the rule a "waste of time," stating that it places a heavy burden on already overworked election staff.

Charged political season

Coming at the peak of a highly charged political season, concerns are echoed by those on the ground who know all too well the complexity of running a smooth election in a swing state where every vote could tip the balance.

The rule, pushed through by the Georgia State Election Board, demands that ballots be counted by hand in batches of 50, with those results cross-checked against machine tallies.

At face value, it might sound like a reasonable step towards transparency. Yet for those tasked with implementing it, the rule promises more chaos than clarity.