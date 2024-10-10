Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has condemned Israel’s atrocities in Gaza, describing them as a “common shame for humanity” in a joint press conference alongside Albanian Prime Minister Edi Rama.

"We need to make every effort as the international community to ensure a permanent ceasefire, deliver humanitarian aid, and apply the necessary pressure on Israel,'' Erdogan told the presser following his meeting with Rama in Albania's capital Tirana on Thursday.

“I sincerely believe that Albania will also do its part in this regard,” he added.

Erdogan and Rama also chaired the second High-Level Cooperation Council meeting and oversaw the signing of four cooperation agreements in the fields of communication, education and agriculture, confirming the two countries' willingness to cooperate.

Later, Erdogan inaugurated the Grand Mosque of Tirana, also known as the Namazgah Mosque. Addressing a crowd gathered for the ceremony, he stressed that it is a "conscientious obligation" to stand against Israeli "state terror".

Turkish drones in Albania

During his visit, Erodgan emphasised that Türkiye will provide the necessary support to their strategic partner Albania's armed forces with military equipment and training.

The president gifted the Army of the Republic of Albania a "significant number of drones," according to Rama, who expressed his appreciation.

Erdogan is in Tirana as part of a Balkan tour, having met earlier with Albanian President Bayram Begay.

Joint efforts between Ankara and Tirana are also aimed towards increasing bilateral trade volume to $2 billion within the first phase, according to Erdogan, who also discussed the joint fight against terrorist organisations such as FETO during his meeting with Rama.

Details on the agreements