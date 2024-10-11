Twenty coal miners have been shot dead in an overnight attack on their lodgings in Pakistan's Balochistan province, police say.

"At around 1930 GMT, 35 to 40 plain-clothed, heavily armed men fired at coal miners for half an hour before escaping into the night," Asim Shafi, head of police in Duki district where the attack happened, told AFPnews agency on Friday.

"They had rocket launchers and hand grenades with them."

The latest attack in the restive Balochistan province came days ahead of a major security summit being hosted in the capital.

Another police official said that the gunmen stormed the accommodations at the coal mine in Duki district on Thursday night, rounded up the men and opened fire.

Most of the men attacked were from Pashtun-speaking areas of Balochistan. Three of the dead and four of the wounded were Afghan.

Angered over the attack, local shop owners pulled their shutters down to observe a daylong strike against the killing.

No group claimed immediate responsibility for the attack, but the suspicion is likely to fall on the outlawed Baloch Liberation Army, which often targets civilians and security forces.

Authorities say police and paramilitary forces are searching for the attackers.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep sorrow over the killings and vowed to eliminate terrorism.