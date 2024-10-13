Russia launched 68 drones and four missiles targeting Ukrainian territory overnight, Ukraine's air force has said.

Two Iskander-M ballistic missiles struck Poltava and Odessa regions and two Kh-59 guided air missiles targeted the Chernihiv and Sumy regions, the air forces said on the Telegram messaging app on Sunday.

Ukraine's air defence units destroyed 31 of the drones, while 36 were unaccounted for, most likely intercepted by Ukraine's electronic warfare, the air force said.

The remaining drone was still in the air, it said.

Russia's air defence units destroyed 13 Ukrainian drones overnight over three regions bordering Ukraine, Russia's defence ministry said.

Six drones each were downed over the Belgorod and Kursk region, the ministry said on the Telegram messaging app. One drone was destroyed over the Bryansk region.

Push back

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that Russian forces had tried to oust Ukrainian troops from positions in Russia's Kursk border region, but that Kiev forces were holding their lines.