India has revoked direct rule in Jammu and Kashmir ahead of the formation of a new elected government in the region.

According to a notification signed by President Droupadi Murmu on Monday, the order dated October 31, 2019 in relation to the India-administered Jammu and Kashmir shall stand revoked immediately before the appointment of the chief minister of the valley.

An alliance between Jammu and Kashmir’s oldest political party and India’s Congress last week won majority of seats in elections that concluded on October 1, paving way for restoration of an elected representative government in the India-administered Kashmir for the first time in six years.

From 2018 to August 5, 2019, New Delhi ruled the region directly through a governor who wielded as much authority as an elected government.

It was then made a federally ruled territory and has since been under a lieutenant governor.