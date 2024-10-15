Former US President Donald Trump has cut short a town hall event after two attendees needed medical attention.

While Trump – who is seeking a return to the White House – was taking questions from supporters in the swing state of Pennsylvania on Monday, he stopped when the hot venue made at least two attendees faint.

Trump asked for music to be played on the loudspeakers as medics tended to one man. When a second person needed medical attention, Trump requested that the hall's doors be opened.

"For security reasons, they can't. But you know what I suggest? Open them. Because anybody comes through those doors, you know what's going to happen to them," Trump said, apparently referring to recent assassination attempts against him.

"Anybody else like to faint?"