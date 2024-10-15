The World Health Organization said it had been able to start its polio campaign in central Gaza and vaccinate tens of thousands of children despite Israeli strikes in the designated protected zone hours before.

As part of an agreement between the Israeli military and Palestinian resistance group Hamas, humanitarian pauses in the year-long Gaza war had been due to begin early on Monday to reach hundreds of thousands of children.

However, hours before then, the UN humanitarian office said Israeli forces struck tents near al-Aqsa Martyrs' hospital, inside in the zone, where it said four people were burned to death.

The UN Palestinian refugee agency UNRWA said one of its schools in the central city of Nuseirat in Gaza, intended as a vaccination site, was hit overnight between Sunday and Monday, killing up to 22 people.

"We cannot vaccinate children under a sky full of bombs," UNRWA said in a statement.

"All parties to the conflict must respect the agreed-upon humanitarian pauses to allow the roll-out of this campaign," it added.