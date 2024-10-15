Shaken by multiple terror attacks, Pakistani authorities have locked down the capital in a major security move as senior officials from several nations arrive for an Asian security group meeting.

A three-day holiday started on Monday in normally bustling Islamabad and the nearby garrison city of Rawalpindi.

The government deployed troops and blocked key roads, making it difficult even for ambulances to pass through.

Some doctors asked police to remove barricades so they could go to hospitals but were instead asked to take longer routes.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif met on Tuesday with leaders and officials attending the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting.

The main event of the meeting is on Wednesday when leaders and officials discuss how to boost security cooperation and economic ties.

The group was founded in 2001 by China and Russia to counter Western alliances. Other members include Iran, India, Pakistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

Terrorists in recent weeks have killed dozens of people in multiple attacks in restive northwestern and southwestern Pakistan bordering Afghanistan. Security experts say militants have limited capacity to strike in Islamabad.

Pakistan often blames the Tehrik-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) terror group, who have sanctuaries in neighbouring Afghanistan, for the violence. Afghanistan’s Taliban government says it does not allow anyone to use its soil for attacks against any country.

Two Chinese engineers were killed on Oct. 6 in a suicide bombing outside the airport in Karachi, the capital of southern Sindh province. A separatist group claimed responsibility for the attack.