Wednesday, October 16, 2024

1815 GMT — Qatar's prime minister said that there had been no conversations or engagement with any parties for the last three to four weeks to secure a ceasefire in Gaza.

"On the prospects of the negotiation ... basically in the last three to four weeks, there is no conversation or engagement at all, and we are just moving in the same circle with the silence from all parties," Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani told reporters at the end of a summit between the EU and GCC in Brussels.

1744 GMT —Israeli tank fired at peacekeepers watchtower in Lebanon

The UN mission in Lebanon (UNIFIL) said its peacekeepers at a position near southern Lebanon's Kfar Kela observed an Israeli Merkava tank firing at their watchtower.

Two cameras were destroyed, and the tower was damaged, the UNIFIL said in its statement.

1813 GMT — Israeli military intercepts two projectile launches from Gaza

The Israeli military said that two projectile launches that crossed from northern Gaza were intercepted, shortly after it reported sirens in Nir Am and Sderot in southern Israel.

The Al Quds Brigades, said shortly after that it fired rockets towards Sderot, Nir Am and areas near Gaza.

1731 GMT — Israeli leaders to hold conference to encourage resettlement in Gaza

Top leaders from Israel's Likud Party, led by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, are set to hold a conference next week aimed at promoting the re-establishment of illegal Israeli settlements in Gaza.

Despite Netanyahu's previous dismissals of returning to Gaza settlements, key ministers, lawmakers, and prominent activists from the right-wing party are backing the initiative.

The event, scheduled for next Monday near the Gaza border, carries the slogan of the Likud Party along with the “Gaza is Ours, Forever” slogan and is centred on preparing for settlement efforts in the territory under the title of “Preparing to Resettle Gaza," which Israel evacuated in 2005.

1639 GMT — WHO demands space to finish Gaza polio vaccination

The World Health Organization (WHO) urged Israel to ensure the necessary conditions to finish the job of vaccinating Gaza's children against polio, after reaching more than 150,000 with the required second dose.

"The total number of children who received a second dose of polio vaccine in central Gaza after two days of vaccination is 156, 943," WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on X.

1612 GMT — Death toll from Israeli strike on Lebanon's Nabatieh rises to 16

An Israeli strike on a municipality building in the southern Lebanese town of Nabatieh killed 16 people and wounded 52, the Lebanese Health Ministry saidy, giving a final toll.

1605 GMT — WHO urges 'end to attacks' on Lebanon medical facilities

The World Health Organization has called for the protection of health facilities in Lebanon, where Israel has stepped up its military offensive against what it says is Hezbollah in recent weeks.

"WHO calls for an end to attacks on health care facilities," the UN agency said in a statement, adding that heavy bombardment was "forcing a growing number of health facilities to close, particularly in southern Lebanon".

1555 GMT — WHO warns risk of cholera spread 'very high' in Lebanon

The World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Lebanon warned that the risk of cholera spread is "very high" in Lebanon due to new displacements.

Abdul Nasir Abubakar told a briefing in Geneva that the confirmed case was reported in an area where the population was not been vaccinated.

With the arrival of people who were displaced by the conflict to the north, he said the risk of transmission is "very high" as those people from the south of Beirut had no cholera immunity for the last decades.

1551 GMT — Death toll from Israeli air strikes in southern and eastern Lebanon rises to 12

At least 12 people have been killed and 78 injured in a series of Israeli air strikes across southern and eastern Lebanon, Lebanese health authorities said.

The strikes targeted major towns, including Baalbek and Nabatieh, as well as several densely populated areas in southern Lebanon.

1543 GMT — Lebanese Red Cross says strike injures 2 paramedics on UN-coordinated mission

The Lebanese Red Cross said two paramedics were wounded in a strike that hit a south Lebanon village while on a rescue mission coordinated with UN peacekeepers.

Two rescuers in the village of Jwaya sustained "light injuries", said a statement posted on social media, adding that the volunteers were dispatched after "coordination with UNIFIL", the UN peacekeeping mission, to search for casualties in an earlier Israeli strike on the same area.

Lebanon's official National News Agency also reported a strike on Jwaya as paramedics were there.

1522 GMT — Israel must show no Gaza 'policy of starvation': US

The United States is watching to ensure that Israel's actions on the ground show that it does not have a "policy of starvation" in the northern Gaza Strip, US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield told the Security Council.

She told the 15-member council that such a policy would be "horrific and unacceptable and would have implications under international law and US law."

"The Government of Israel has said that this is not their policy, that food and other essential supplies will not be cut off, and we will be watching to see that Israel's actions on the ground match this statement," Thomas-Greenfield said.

1446 GMT — Israeli soldiers killed during fierce fighting in south Lebanon

Hezbollah said its fighters were locked in fierce clashes with Israeli troops "at point-blank range," killing and injuring several Israeli soldiers in southern Lebanon.

The group said the fighters were engaged in "ongoing" and "violent clashes with the Israeli enemy forces in the vicinity of Qouzah village at point-blank range with various types of machine guns."

1437 GMT — Lebanon negotiations will only be held 'under fire': Israel

Israel will not stop fighting a now weakened Hezbollah before it can safely return its citizens to their homes near the Lebanese border and any ceasefire negotiations will be held "under fire", Defence Minister Yoav Gallant said.

"Hezbollah is in great distress," Gallant said near the border, according to a statement from his office. "We will hold negotiations only under fire, I said this on day one, I said it in Gaza and I am saying it here."

1433 GMT — Five killed, 563 injured in seperate Israeli attacks in eastern Lebanon

At least five people have been killed in separate Israeli attacks in eastern Lebanon, officials said.

"Successive Israeli enemy strikes yesterday on the village of Qana killed three people and injured 54," the Lebanese Health Ministry said in a statement adding that work was still underway to clear the rubble.

The ministry said that two people were killed and nine others wounded in an Israeli air strike targeting Baalbek-Riyaq highway in eastern Lebanon.

1345 GMT — Germany to continue supplying arms to Israel: Scholz

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said Germany will continue to show solidarity with Israel and will continue its arms deliveries to ensure Israel is in a position to defend itself.

"That is why we have supplied weapons and armaments in the past, that is why we are doing this at the moment, and we will continue such deliveries in the future as well. Israel can always rely on us for this," Scholz told lawmakers.

1328 GMT — Four more Palestinians killed in fresh Israeli attacks in Gaza

Four Palestinians have been killed and six others injured in fresh Israeli airstrikes in Gaza, according to a medical source.

The source said two people lost their lives and three others were injured when a drone hit a car in Soufa in the southern city of Rafah. Two more people were killed and three others wounded in another drone strike in Al-Zawayda in central Gaza, the same source said.

1241 GMT — Lebanon demands UN compel Israel to halt attack, withdraw forces

Lebanon lodged a new complaint with the UN Security Council to compel Israel to halt its ongoing attacks immediately and withdraw troops from Lebanese territory.

A Foreign Ministry statement said the complaint calls for condemning “Israel’s ongoing aggression on Lebanon and obligating it to implement Resolution 1701."

The ministry denounced "Israel's continued violation of Lebanon’s sovereignty by sea, land, and air, and its targeting of Lebanese army posts, ambulance and relief agencies, and civilians… with indiscriminate shelling of cities and villages."

It called on the UN Security Council "to condemn the expanded and persistent Israeli hostility against Lebanon and its people, as well as the invasion of its land."

1221 GMT — Israeli strikes kill at least six on municipal buildings in southern Lebanon

At least six people were killed and 43 others injured in Israeli air strikes on municipal buildings in Nabatieh in southern Lebanon, the Health Ministry said.

A ministry statement said that efforts were underway to search for survivors under the rubble.

1210 GMT — Two Palestinians killed in Israeli strike on Gaza

At least two Palestinians have been killed and 3 others injured in an Israeli drone strike on a car in Al-Zawayda town, central Gaza, a medical source told Anadolu.

1133 GMT — Hezbollah strikes Safed, Yiftah settlement, artillery bunkers in northern Israel

Lebanese group Hezbollah announced cross-border rocket strikes targeting the city of Safed and the illegal settlement of Yiftah, as well as artillery bunkers in other parts of northern Israel.

The Israeli army also released a statement, saying that sirens were activated in Safed and its surrounding areas following a barrage of 50 rockets from Lebanon early Wednesday at midnight.

The Safed municipality claimed that the strikes caused minor damage in a building and that two people were lightly injured, according to the Times of Israel news website.

1110 GMT — Britain calls urgent UN meeting to discuss Gaza's humanitarian situation

Britain's foreign secretary said that his country, along with France and Algeria, had called an urgent meeting at the United Nations Security Council to discuss the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

David Lammy said in a statement Israel must ensure civilians were protected and routes were open to allow life-saving aid through, and that the United Nations meeting would address these issues.

"The humanitarian situation in Northern Gaza is dire, with access to basic services worsening and the United Nations reporting that barely any food has entered in the last two weeks," Lammy added.

1038 GMT — Division in Europe on Gaza, Lebanon sends wrong messages: Egypt

Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty has said divisions between European states over the conflict in Gaza and Lebanon sent wrong messages to Israel and Arab countries, saying it was unacceptable for splits to continue.

1011 GMT — Iran urges pressure on Israel backers to end Gaza, Lebanon killings

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian has called for more pressure on Israel's backers to end the bloodshed in Gaza and Lebanon.

"The president... demanded more pressure on the supporters of the Zionist regime (Israel) to stop the killings" in Gaza and Lebanon, Pezeshkian said during a phone call with Oman's Sultan Haitham bin Tariq, according to a presidency statement.

1009 GMT — UNRWA 'very near' to possible breaking point on Gaza operations, says head

The UN Palestinian refugee agency is close to a possible breaking point for its operations in Gaza due to increasingly complicated conditions, said its head.