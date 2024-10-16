WORLD
EU, Gulf countries call for immediate Gaza ceasefire, prisoner swap deal
In a joint statement, leaders at the EU-GCC summit also condemned all attacks on UN missions after Israel's recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon (UNIFIL).
Joint European Union and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit in Brussels / Photo: Reuters
October 16, 2024

The European Union and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) have called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, a prisoner swap between Israel and Palestinian resistance factions, and condemned all attacks on UN missions.

In a joint statement following the EU-GCC summit in Brussels on Wednesday, both parties expressed their "utmost concern" over recent developments in Israel, Gaza, the occupied West Bank, as well as Israeli operations there. They also strongly condemned ongoing extremist settler violence in the West Bank, including East Jerusalem.

The statement called for full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2735, “including an immediate, full and complete ceasefire, the release of hostages, the exchange of the Palestinian prisoners as well as immediate and unimpeded humanitarian access to civilian population".

The EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council reaffirmed their commitment to a two-state solution for the Mideast, also stressing that "actions weakening the Palestinian Authority must stop".

The statement also condemned all attacks on UN missions, saying that the parties expressed "particularly grave concerns" over Israel's recent attacks on UN peacekeepers in Lebanon.

"We are extremely concerned by the dangerous escalation in Lebanon, affirm our support for the Lebanese people," the EU and the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) said in a joint statement following their first EU-GCC summit in the Belgium capital of Brussels.

On Sunday, Israeli tanks reportedly forced entry into a UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) position, marking the latest in a series of incidents that have left several peacekeepers injured.

The summit, co-chaired by European Council President Charles Michel and Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, as the Gulf Cooperation Council’s rotating president, also focused on various issues, including common key global challenges, economic cooperation, including trade and investment, energy, sustainability, and climate.

Israel has mounted a huge air offensive in Lebanon against what it claims are Hezbollah targets since September 23, killing more than 1,500 people and displacing more than 1 million.

The aerial campaign is an escalation from a year of cross-border warfare between Israel and Hezbollah since the start of its offensive on Gaza, in which Israel has killed nearly 42,400 people, most of them women and children, since a Hamas attack last year.

Israel expanded the conflict on October 1 by launching an incursion into southern Lebanon, ignoring warnings that this could escalate the war into a regional conflict.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
