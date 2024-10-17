Israel has stopped processing requests from traders to import food to Gaza, according to 12 people involved in the trade.

Since October 11, Gaza-based traders who were importing food from Israel and the Israeli-occupied West Bank have lost access to a system introduced in spring by Cogat, the Israeli government body that oversees aid and commercial shipments, and have received no reply to attempts to contact the agency, the sources said.

The shift has driven the flow of goods arriving in Gaza to its lowest level since the start of the war, a Reuters analysis of official Israeli data shows.

Cogat did not respond to Reuters' questions about commercial food imports and aid to Gaza.

Between October 1 and October 16, the overall flow of shipments to Gaza - including both aid and commercial goods - fell to a daily average of 29 trucks, according to Cogat statistics.

That compares with a daily average of 175 trucks between May and September, the data shows.

Commercial shipments - goods bought by local traders, trucked in after direct approval by Cogat, and then sold in marketplaces in Gaza - accounted for about 55% of the total during that period.

Two sources involved in food supply said the reason for halting commercial shipments was because Israel worried that the Hamas resistance group was receiving revenues from the imports.

A Hamas spokesperson denied that the group had stolen food or used it for revenue and said it was trying to ensure the distribution of aid in Gaza.

The UN's World Food Programme said in a statement on Sunday the Israeli attacks cut off all aid deliveries through crossings in the north for at least two weeks this month.

Plummeting volumes of aid into Gaza have prompted the United States to threaten to withhold military support to Israel.

Following international criticism, Cogat said in statements this week that Israel had allowed scores of trucks of aid into Gaza, including dozens via crossings in the north.

A series of measures by Israeli government departments and the military were already reducing food deliveries to Gaza.

In August, Israeli authorities introduced a new customs rule on one aid channel, and began scaling down the separate track of commercial goods.

Getting enough food to Gaza's 2.3 million people, almost all of whom have been displaced, has been one of the most fraught issues of the war. Aid agencies have renewed their warnings of widening malnutrition and the danger of famine.

Reuters spoke to five Gaza-based importers, two businessmen sending goods from the occupied West Bank, a Gaza-based business official and three people involved in aid delivery.

"The situation is getting desperate," said Ibrahim Baraka, a resident of southern Gaza. "We have some non-perishable aid but there's virtually no fresh produce anymore. A kilo of onions is $15 in southern Gaza."

His account was corroborated by five other residents, seven traders and five humanitarian workers.

Commercial imports down to a trickle

Israel largely blocked commercial imports at the beginning of the war, but allowed them to resume from Israeli-controlled territory in May, in a move first reported by Reuters.

Gaza-based businessmen could submit import requests to Cogat and have food delivered via the main goods crossing in southern Gaza.

The arrival of commercial goods augmented the supply of fresh, nutritious products not contained in aid shipments, UN officials and residents said.