Australia is reviewing all the 66 military export permits for Israel that were approved before Israel's war on Gaza last year, according to reports.

"As circumstances in the Middle East evolve, Australia continues to scrutinise pre-existing export permits to Israel to ensure they align with our calibrated approach,” The Guardianreported on Saturday citing an unnamed defence spokesperson.

The review comes after an application from the Australian Centre for International Justice to Defense Minister Richard Marles in April, calling for the annulment of all current export permits to Tel Aviv and to other countries which might later make them available to Israel.

The outcome of the review is to be announced “in coming months”.

Canberra has repeatedly said it has not supplied weapons or ammunition to Israel since the war started, and it continues to maintain that position.

The federal government, however, has faced criticism for failing to be transparent about what each permit covers.

Canberra has also defended its supply of parts for the global supply chain for the F-35 fighter aircraft. Israel has used F-35 aircraft in Gaza, where it has killed more than 42,000 people.

According to Amnesty International, because of Australia’s opaque approval process for arms transfers, we don’t know what arms are exported, to what country, or for what purpose.

Thales Australia, who manufacture TNT for 155mm artillery ammunition shells out of Benalla in Victoria, as well as completed M795 155mm projectiles, likely provide these to the US through approved defence export permits.

In December 2023 a $147.5 million export permit from the US to Israel for 155mm shells was approved. Part of this permit was M795 155mm shells, which are the same kind manufactured by Thales in Benalla, meaning that Australian-manufactured ammunition might be used by the Israeli army in Gaza.