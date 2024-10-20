As Israel widens its offensive in the Middle East, European nations continue supplying arms to Tel Aviv despite accusations of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ) and ongoing human rights abuses in Gaza.

Mounting pressure on Tel Aviv’s allies to halt arms supplies has only intensified following recent attacks by the Israeli army on the UN Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) headquarters and key positions of the peacekeeping force in the south of the country, injuring several.

Amnesty International has expressed concern over continued European arms sales to Israel amid attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, calling for a complete “arms embargo” due to “severe human rights violations.”

“States should unilaterally impose an embargo on Israel that would include not just weapons and systems that are coming from their states, but stopping participation in supply chains into weapon systems that eventually end up in Israel,” said Patrick Wilcken, Amnesty International arms control policy advisor and human rights researcher, in an interview with Anadolu.

European countries are part of the 2013 Arms Trade Treaty, which prohibits them from authorising the transfer of arms that could be used in attacks against civilian targets.

Wilcken emphasised the importance of adhering to international legal obligations, including the Arms Trade Treaty, to prevent arms transfers to conflict zones and uphold human rights principles.

The US is the largest supplier of arms to Israel, accounting for 69 percent of major conventional arms imports between 2019 and 2023, according to the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute (SIPRI).

Germany is Israel's largest European arms supplier, providing approximately 30 percent of Israel's imports between 2019 and 2023. SIPRI reported that in 2023, Berlin’s arms deliveries to Israel increased to $356.5 million, with figures rising after Oct. 7.

The research institute further indicated that Italy sold $2.2 million worth of weapons to Israel in the last quarter of 2023.

Since 2015, the UK has supplied more than $576 million in arms licenses to Israel, according to SIPRI.

Earlier this month, French President Emmanuel Macron called for a halt on arms deliveries to Israel.

Meanwhile, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez also urged the global community last week to stop supplying weapons, condemning the country’s attack on UN troops.

F-35 fighter jets controversy

In Denmark, authorities are fighting a court case that could force the government to halt the export of F-35 fighter jet parts to the US, as Washington sells the finished aircraft to Israel.

As legal battles loom, Western governments are under pressure to halt arms sales of the lethal F-35 fighter jet, which Israeli forces have used during their twelve-month brutal offensive in Gaza, killing over 42,500 Palestinians — mostly women and children — and injuring over 100,000.

When Israeli jets operate in Gaza, over 95 percent of those killed or injured have been to be civilians, according to reports indicating that this trend has continued since Oct. 7 last year.