Gunmen in India-administered Kashmir have raked a construction site work camp with bullets, killing seven people and wounding several others, Indian media has reported.

Among the seven killed was a doctor, the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency reported on Monday, adding several others were wounded.

The attack on Sunday is one of the worst this year targeting civilians.

The contested territory's chief minister, Omar Abdullah, called the attack late Sunday "dastardly and cowardly", while India's interior minister Amit Shah vowed those responsible would face the "harshest" response.

Attackers targeted workers from outside the Himalayan region, who were reported to be building a tunnel connecting India-administered Kashmir with the far northern Ladakh region.

'Heinous act'

Abdullah, who was sworn in as the region's chief minister on Wednesday after its first local elections for a decade, said he strongly condemned the attack on "non-local labourers".

Soon after the attack, Abdullah confirmed two people had been killed but had warned there were also "a number of injured labourers, both local and non-local".