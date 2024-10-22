Israeli forces targeted and killed a health care worker who was en route to assist wounded Palestinians in northern Gaza, an area under tight siege and heavy bombardment where evacuations have not been allowed.

Due to the severe blockade imposed by Israel, rescue teams in northern Gaza struggle to reach devastated areas, leaving the injured unable to be evacuated.

On October 15, Israeli warplanes bombed the home of the Al-Sayyid family in the Bi’r al-Naja neighborhood west of Jabalia in northern Gaza.

Ambulances and civil defense teams could not reach the family’s home due to Israeli attacks and obstructions.

On that day, Ahmed al-Najjar, a 33-year-old Palestinian paramedic who was known for his bravery and dedication, set out to rescue the wounded. But before he could arrive, he was killed in a targeted drone strike in the Al-Faluja neighborhood of Jabalia.

Aiding those in need

Al-Najjar's relatives and friends said that he refused to heed Israeli evacuation warnings, continuing his duties under intense bombardment and repeatedly risking his life to help the wounded.

His friend Ghazi al-Majdalani told Anadolu that al-Najjar was known for his courage and dedication, working tirelessly to assist the injured until the very end.

“Ahmed was a truly good person and a role model. He never listened to Israel’s calls to evacuate the north, feeling a deep responsibility toward the injured and sick,” al-Majdalani said.

Al-Najjar not only provided medical care but also documented Israeli attacks. He shared photos and videos with journalists to highlight the atrocities and make them known to a broader audience.