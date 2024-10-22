WORLD
Lebanon's Hezbollah rules out peace talks under Israeli fire
Hezbollah admits Israel captured its members and claims responsibility for targeting Israeli PM Netanyahu’s home, while also denying accusations that Al-Qard Al-Hassan launders money for its operations.
Hezbollah vowed to capture Israeli soldiers soon after acknowledging that Israel has taken some of its members captive. / Photo: Reuters
October 22, 2024

Lebanon's Hezbollah has said there would be no negotiations while fighting continued with Israel and it claimed sole responsibility for a drone attack on Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's holiday home in Caesarea.

The group "takes full and sole responsibility" for targeting Netanyahu's house, Mohammad Afif, head of the group's media office, told a press conference in the southern suburbs of Beirut on Tuesday.

"If our hands didn't reach you the previous time, then days, nights and the battlefield are still between us," he said.

Israel said a drone was launched at Netanyahu's holiday home on Saturday.

Netanyahu was not there at the time, but he described it as an assassination attempt by "Iran's proxy Hezbollah" and called it a "grave mistake".

Captives

Hezbollah also for the first time acknowledged that Israel had captured some of its members since it launched a ground offensive in south Lebanon, and said that Israel was responsible for their wellbeing.

Hezbollah had not captured any Israeli soldiers but had come close, Afif said.

"It won't take long before we have captives from the enemy (Israel)."

He also denied that the group's Al-Qard Al-Hassan Association was involved in financing Hezbollah salaries or weapons and would fulfil its obligations to clients in full even after Israel targeted it with some 30 strikes on Sunday.

Israel and the US say Al-Qard Al-Hassan, which has over 30 outlets across Lebanon, is used by Hezbollah for money laundering and terrorism financing, assertions the group denies.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
