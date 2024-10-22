Ahmed Ghanim, a prominent Arab and Muslim member of the Royal Oak community in Michigan, has been ordered to leave an event hosted by the Kamala Harris campaign team at the Royal Oak Music Theatre, without being provided with any reason as to why.

At the venue on Monday, Ghanim, a former congressional candidate in the county Royal Oak belongs to, was escorted by a campaign organiser to two police officers waiting for his arrival. The organiser, who forced Ghanim out of the campaign event 10 minutes after he had taken his seat, told Ghanim he had to leave immediately.

In an interview with the Detroit Metro Times, Ghanim said, "I asked why she was kicking me out. She wouldn't answer. I was very calmly asking why I was being kicked out."

The conversation escalated in the intensity with which the police officers planned to execute his removal.

In the same interview, Ghanim told the Metro Times, "I was just wearing a suit and a white shirt. I said, 'OK,' and I left. The police officer said, 'You either leave now or I'll put you in the back of my car.'"

Harris campaign's history of outcasting Arabs and Muslims

In early August, US Vice President Kamala Harris was disrupted amid a campaign rally in Detroit by pro-Palestine protesters. She answered their calls for an end to the genocide in Gaza by saying, "If you want Donald Trump to win, then say that. Otherwise, I'm speaking."

This now infamous instance is one among many wherein Harris has condescended towards Muslim and Arab voters and dissenters who wish to move her existing genocidal political position on America's unending support of Israel in its genocide of the Palestinians in Gaza.