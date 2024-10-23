Political tension in Bangladesh was growing anew after a leading student group called for the country’s figurehead president to resign over comments he made that appeared to call into question former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's ouster in August.

The student group, known as the Anti-Discrimination Student Movement, set a two-day deadline for President Mohammed Shahabuddin to step down.

Hundreds of protesters rallied in the capital, Dhaka, while hundreds of others attempted to storm the presidential palace, Bangabhaban.

Police and witnesses said security officials charged protesters with batons and used stun grenades to disperse people late Tuesday. Media reports said at least two protesters were injured by bullets.

The interim government was expected to hold a Cabinet meeting to discuss the issue on Thursday.

The new political turmoil began after Shahabuddin told a Bengali-language newspaper earlier this week that he had not seen Hasina’s resignation letter as she fled to India in August amid a student-led uprising. An interim government led by Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus took power and formed a government after Hasina stepped down on Aug. 5.

Shahabuddin said in his interview with the Manab Zamin daily that he only heard about Hasina’s resignation but had not seen the actual letter, a statement that infuriated the Yunus-led government and student activists, prompting them to call for his resignation.

“I tried (to collect the resignation letter) many times but failed,” the president was quoted as telling the news outlet about the events of Aug. 5. “Maybe she did not have the time.”

Hasina fled the country as thousands of protesters moved toward her official residence.

Related Bangladesh court issues arrest warrant for ousted leader Sheikh Hasina

Leadership tensions