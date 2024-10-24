At least 1.1 million people on India's eastern coast are fleeing to storm shelters inland, hours before a powerful cyclone is expected to hammer the low-lying region, ministers have said.

Cyclone Dana is likely to hit the coasts of West Bengal and Odisha states - home to around 150 million people - as a "severe cyclonic storm" late on Thursday, India's weather bureau said, predicting winds gusting up to 120 kilometres an hour (74 mph).

Major airports will shut overnight, including the key travel hub Kolkata, where heavy rain was already lashing the sprawling megacity.

The eye of the storm is predicted to make landfall early Friday, near the coal-exporting port of Dhamara, about 230 kilometres (140 miles) southwest of the megacity Kolkata.

It is also expected to impact neighbouring low-lying Bangladesh, where the leader of the interim government Muhammad Yunus said that "extensive preparations" are being made.

Crashing waves are expected to inundate swaths of coastal areas, with water predicted to surge up to two metres (6.5 feet) above usual tide levels.

Odisha state health minister Mukesh Mahaling said that "nearly a million people from the coastal areas are being evacuated to cyclone centres".

'Very heavy rainfall'