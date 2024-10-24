The final day of the BRICS summit in Kazan, Tatarstan Republic of Russia is underway, with the main highlight being a meeting in the BRICS Outreach/Plus format.

This gathering includes nations that are not BRICS members but are interested in strengthening their ties with the economic bloc.

The BRICS organising committee has announced that 36 countries will attend the meeting, with 22 represented by heads of state, including Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.