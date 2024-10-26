The Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT) has destroyed 157 sites, including safe havens, weapons, and ammunition depots used by the PKK terrorist group and its Syrian branch, the YPG, in northern Iraq and northern Syria, a security source has said.

Between October 23 and October 26, operations were conducted against 157 PKK/YPG locations in northern Iraq and Syria, a security source reported on Saturday, adding that the terror outfit's buildings, weapons, and ammunition depots were all destroyed.

The operations followed Wednesday's PKK terrorist attack on the Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI) headquarters in Ankara, which martyred five Turkish citizens and injured 22 others.

Sources revealed that MIT used domestically produced defence equipment throughout the operations, including TAI-manufactured ANKA drones, which played a key role in the strikes.

In its 40-year terror campaign against Türkiye, the PKK – listed as a terrorist organisation by Türkiye, the US, and the EU – has been responsible for the deaths of over 40,000 people, including women, children, infants, and the elderly.