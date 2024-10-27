WORLD
3 MIN READ
India warns social media after hoax airline bomb threats
According to Indian media at least 275 to 400 bomb threats were made since mid-October, all reported to have been false.
India warns social media after hoax airline bomb threats
The government warning did not mention any social media company by name, but cited an advisory notice from the information technology ministry. / Photo: AP
October 27, 2024

India has warned social media platforms of "consequential action" after hundreds of hoax bomb threats to Indian airlines this month triggered travel chaos and terror, that it said threatened national security.

Some threats led to planes being diverted to Canada and Germany, and fighter jets scrambled to escort aircraft in the skies above Britain and Singapore.

The government called the spread of the threats "dangerously unrestrained".

It warned social media platforms of "consequential action as provided under any law" if they do not comply with the "prompt removal of misinformation".

"The instances of malicious acts, in the form of hoax bomb threats to such airlines, lead to a potential threat to the public order and security of the state," it said in a statement on Saturday.

"Such hoax bomb threats, while affecting a large number of citizens, also destabilise the economic security of the country."

At least 275 bomb threats were made since mid-October, all reported to have been false, according to the Press Trust of India (PTI) news agency.

Other Indian media suggest it could be as high as nearly 400.

"The exemption from liability for any third party information shall not apply if such intermediaries do not follow the due diligence obligations," it added.

RelatedBarrage of mysterious bomb hoaxes plagues Moscow
Recommended

'Critical tweets'

Civil aviation authorities have had to check every flight that has been threatened, many by messages posted on X, formerly Twitter.

The government warning did not mention any social media company by name, but cited an advisory notice from the information technology ministry.

"The scale of the spread of such hoax bomb threats has been observed to be dangerously unrestrained due to the availability of the option of 'forwarding/re-sharing/re-posting/re-tweeting' on the social media platforms," the information ministry said.

It said companies must report any offences "likely to threaten the unity, integrity, sovereignty, security or economic security" of the country, and cooperate swiftly with government agencies to aid investigations.

The government on Monday said it is discussing "legislative action" to overhaul aviation and aircraft security laws, and to make those who make such threats guilty of a serious, or "cognisable", crime with longer potential sentences.

India regularly ranks among the top five countries globally for the number of requests made by a government to remove social media content.

Last year, an Indian court hit X with a $61,000 fine after the platform unsuccessfully challenged orders to remove tweets and accounts critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government.

RelatedUS rights groups to protest Modi's visit over India's human rights
SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad