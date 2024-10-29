A group of pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted US Vice President and Democratic candidate Kamala Harris' speech during her presidential campaign rally.

Addressing thousands of supporters in the battleground state of Michigan, Harris faced a group of chanting attendees who said "Israel bombs, Kamala pays, how many kids will you kill today?"

"On the subject of Gaza — hey guys, I hear you — on the subject of Gaza, we all want this war to end as soon as possible and get the hostages out, and I will do everything in my power to make it so," Harris said.

The protesters were later escorted out of the event.