Iranians will soon be able to get their hands on iPhones 14, 15 and 16 after authorities have lifted a ban on new smartphone models by the US tech giant Apple, according to an announcement.

The ban on new iPhone models had been in place since 2023 but now, the country's telecommunications minister said on Wednesday that authorities are allowing the registration of the new models.

The minister, Satar Hashemi, said on X that the problem of registering new iPhone models on the Iranian market was “solved” and that Iran'sPresidentMasoudPezeshkian backed the efforts of the communication ministry toward that goal.

Hashemi did not elaborate but said the import measures would be announced, soon.

Following the 2023 ban, iPhone 13 and older versions could still be imported amid high demand for an item that remains a status symbol for many young Iranians.

While the ban was in place, any iPhone 14, 15 or newer model brought into Iran would stop working on Iran’s state-controlled mobile phone networks after one month, the time span for tourists allowed to visit the country.