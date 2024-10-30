WORLD
Illegal Israeli settlers in northern West Bank uproot olive trees
Bashar al Qaryuti, an anti-settlement activist, says farmers found the trees uprooted after they were allowed by the Israeli army to head to their farmlands near the settlement of Eli.
Israeli activists surround a Palestinian woman as they try to enter her family's land, after the Palestinian family was forcefully evicted by Israeli settlers backed by soldiers, in the occupied West Bank town of Beit Jala, Aug. 2, 2024. / Photo: AP
October 30, 2024

Illegal Israeli settlers uprooted hundreds of centuries-old olive trees in Qaryut village in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian farmer and activist.

"Around 2,000 dunams (2 square kilometres) are now almost empty of olive trees after settlers cut down hundreds of trees," Bashar al-Qaryuti, an anti-settlement activist, told Anadolu on Wednesday.

He said farmers found the trees uprooted after they were allowed by the Israeli army to head to their farmlands near the settlement of Eli.

"Most of the uprooted trees were perennial," he added.

Mohammad Badawi, a farmer, called the uprooting of centuries-old olive trees a "real disaster."

"I have lost 30 olive trees out of 100 trees by the settlers," he said.

"For years, we have been facing intimidation and abuse by Israeli settlers," Badawi added.

According to Palestinian figures, illegal Israeli settlers have carried out some 16,663 attacks on Palestinians and lands and properties across the occupied West Bank, including East Jerusalem, since October last year.

Data from the Israeli anti-settlement group Peace Now show that there are half a million illegal settlers in 146 settlements and 224 outposts in the West Bank.

Tensions have been running high across the occupied West Bank due to Israel’s brutal offensive on Gaza, which has killed more than 43,100 Palestinians, mostly women and children, since October 7, 2023.

At least 763 Palestinians have since been killed and nearly 6,300 others injured by Israeli army fire in the occupied territory, according to Palestine's Health Ministry.

The escalation follows a landmark opinion in July by the International Court of Justice that declared Israel's decades-long occupation of Palestinian land "illegal" and demanded the evacuation of all existing settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.

