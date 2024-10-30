Illegal Israeli settlers uprooted hundreds of centuries-old olive trees in Qaryut village in the northern occupied West Bank, according to a Palestinian farmer and activist.

"Around 2,000 dunams (2 square kilometres) are now almost empty of olive trees after settlers cut down hundreds of trees," Bashar al-Qaryuti, an anti-settlement activist, told Anadolu on Wednesday.

He said farmers found the trees uprooted after they were allowed by the Israeli army to head to their farmlands near the settlement of Eli.

"Most of the uprooted trees were perennial," he added.

Mohammad Badawi, a farmer, called the uprooting of centuries-old olive trees a "real disaster."

"I have lost 30 olive trees out of 100 trees by the settlers," he said.

"For years, we have been facing intimidation and abuse by Israeli settlers," Badawi added.