The EU foreign policy chief has said that "Türkiye is a candidate country (for EU) whose geopolitical relevance has increased much more in the current circumstances."

Josep Borrell made these remarks on Wednesday at a press conference, announcing the 2024 Enlargement Package, which includes assessments of candidate countries such as Türkiye, Serbia, Albania, Montenegro, North Macedonia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Kosovo, Ukraine, and Moldova.

Expressing that he has "worked a lot to reverse the negative spiral in Türkiye-EU relations," Borrell commented: "At the beginning, things were much more difficult than today. We have re-engaged in areas of mutual interest."

Underlining Türkiye's importance to the union, Borrell said: "Türkiye, it's essential. It's essential because the geopolitical context is the most challenging, the most challenging that it has been in a long time."

"And European citizens expect the European Union to have the capacity to act to ensure stability and cooperation in our neighbourhood, in our surrounding areas," he said.

Borrell also mentioned some progress in areas like trade, research and innovation, and economic and monetary policies, saying Türkiye’s efforts in these fields are appreciated.

The "Türkiye Report" within the 2024 Enlargement Package stated that developing a cooperative, mutually beneficial relationship is in the EU’s strategic interest, highlighting the country's role as an active and important actor in foreign policy with strategic autonomy.

Essential partner, strategic NATO ally

The EU Commissioner for Neighbourhood and Enlargement, Oliver Varhelyi, also announced during a visit to Ankara in September that the European Union is committed to revitalising and strengthening relations with Türkiye.