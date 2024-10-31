A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor has said.

A guided aerial bomb hit a building in a major northeastern city, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly killed a child and at least one other person, leaving 34 people wounded, according to the latest figures from Governor Oleg Synegoubov.

The child was an 11-year-old boy, Synegoubov claimed, adding that more people "may be trapped under the rubble".

The city's mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that people were trapped in the upper floors of the building.

The air strike destroyed several floors, he added.