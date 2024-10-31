WORLD
Ukraine blames Russia for deadly strike on Kharkiv apartment building
The attack reportedly killed a child and at least one other person, leaving 34 people wounded, according to the latest figures from local governor.
A guided aerial bomb hit a building in a major northeastern city, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. / Photo: AP
October 31, 2024

A Russian bombardment of a building in Ukraine's second city of Kharkiv killed at least two people and wounded 34, the local governor has said.

A guided aerial bomb hit a building in a major northeastern city, according to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Wednesday.

The attack reportedly killed a child and at least one other person, leaving 34 people wounded, according to the latest figures from Governor Oleg Synegoubov.

The child was an 11-year-old boy, Synegoubov claimed, adding that more people "may be trapped under the rubble".

The city's mayor Igor Terekhov said earlier that people were trapped in the upper floors of the building.

The air strike destroyed several floors, he added.

Better defences

Video circulating online showed a gaping hole in the facade of the tall building.

Kharkiv lies around 30 kilometres (18 miles) from the Russian border and has been pounded by Russian aerial attacks throughout the two-and-a-half-year war.

On Wednesday evening, Zelenskyy called on his Western allies to act in response to the strike.

"Every decision they delay means at least dozens or even hundreds of such Russian bombs against Ukraine. Their decisions mean the lives of our people," he said on Telegram.

Zelenskyy has asked Western countries to provide Ukraine with better defences, particularly long-range weapons.

SOURCE:AFP
