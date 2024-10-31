WORLD
Many killed in long-running land dispute in southern Philippines
The Philippines army and police reported the clash broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a remote village of Maguindanao del Sur province between members of a rebel group.
2,000 residents living around the village were forced to seek shelter at an evacuation centre or with other relatives to avoid stray bullets during the gunfight. / Photo: Reuters Archive
October 31, 2024

At least 14 people were killed in the southern Philippines during a fierce gun battle and knife fight that broke out between warring command units of an armed rebel group, authorities have said.

The Philippines army and police reported on Thursday that 14 died during the clash that broke out on Wednesday afternoon in a remote village of Maguindanao del Sur province between members of Moro Islamic Liberation Front - the country's largest rebel group.

But a local official put the death toll at 19, and said the armed fight was over "a longstanding land dispute in the area".

"Actually it was 18 (who died during the fight) and then one got hospitalised but (they) died in the hospital," provincial rescue officer Tim Ambolodto said.

Ambolodto added that 2,000 residents living around the village were forced to seek shelter at an evacuation centre or with other relatives to avoid stray bullets during the gunfight.

For decades Philippines has been plagued by violent insurgencies, including a separatist uprising that led to the deaths of 100,000 people.

In 2014, Manila signed a peace pact with MILF (Moro Islamic Liberation Front), which includes the decommissioning of guns and weapons of its members.

The military said on Thursday in a statement that it had "crafted" a letter to the Coordinating Committee on the Cessation of Hostilities - an advisory body to the pact - to protest the peace process violation committed during the deadly armed clash.

The Philippine Army's 90th Infantry Battalion also held a dialogue on Thursday with members of the MILF Ad Hoc Joint Action Group to discuss interventions to prevent retaliation between the warring groups in the area, the statement said.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
