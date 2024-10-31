WORLD
3 MIN READ
Israel kills at least 30 Palestinians across Gaza: ministry
Strike on Kamal Adwan Hospital torches medical supplies, officials say, while Israel accuses Hamas of hiding fighters there, which the group denies.
Israel kills at least 30 Palestinians across Gaza: ministry
A view of destruction near Kamal Adwan Hospital after Israeli forces' withdrawal, northern Gaza on October 27, 2024. / Photo: AA
October 31, 2024

At least 30 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli military strikes across Gaza, mostly in the north where one attack hit a hospital, torching medical supplies and disrupting operations, the enclave's health officials said.

Eid Sabbah, director of nursing at Kamal Adwan - which is in Beit Lahia - told Reuters on Thursday some staff had suffered minor burns after the Israeli strike hit the third floor of the hospital.

Israel's military has accused the Palestinian resistance group Hamas of using Kamal Adwan Hospital in Beit Lahia for military purposes and said "dozens of terrorists" have been hiding there. Palestinian health officials and Hamas deny the charge.

Northern Gaza, where Israel claimed in January it had dismantled Hamas' command structure, is currently the main focus of the military's assault in the enclave. Earlier this month it sent tanks into Jabalia, Beit Hanoun, and Beit Lahiya.

There were no reports of any casualties at the hospital, which Israeli forces stormed and briefly occupied last week. Israel claimed it had captured around 100 suspected Hamas fighters in that raid. Israeli tanks are still stationed nearby.

The Health Ministry in the Palestinian enclave called for all international bodies "to protect hospitals and medical staff from the brutality of the (Israeli) occupation".

Recommended
RelatedPalestinians plea for help as Israeli strikes ravage north Gaza

Medical charity Doctors Without Borders (MSF) said on Thursday that one of its doctors at the hospital had been detained last Saturday by Israeli forces. It called for the protection of him and all medical staff who "are facing horrific violence as they try to provide care".

Israel launched a brutal war on Gaza after Hamas-led fighters attacked southern Israeli towns on October 7, 2023, killing some 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages back to Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

Israel's assault on Gaza has killed more than 43,000 Palestinians and reduced most of the enclave to rubble, Palestinian authorities say.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Major aid groups urge immediate action after UN says Israel committing 'genocide' in Gaza
Pakistan-India handshake dispute delays cricket game in UAE
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad