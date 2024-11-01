The World Health Organization has said that the final round of child polio vaccinations in northern Gaza would begin on Saturday, after Israeli bombing had halted the drive.

Friday's announcement that the latest phase of polio vaccination in Gaza can go ahead came a day after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken urgently called on Israel to facilitate a quick completion of the campaign.

The vaccination drive began on September 1 after the besieged Palestinian territory confirmed its first case of polio in 25 years.

A first round of inoculation was completed across Gaza and the second round –– essential to build up immunity –– began as scheduled on October 14, first in central Gaza, then the south, aided by so-called humanitarian pauses in the fighting.

But the WHO postponed the final phase in the north, which was set to begin on October 23, due to "intense bombardment" making the conditions on the ground "impossible".

Israel launched a major air and ground assault in northern Gaza last month, saying it wanted to stop Hamas fighters regrouping there.

"Polio vaccination in northern Gaza is ready to resume tomorrow," WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday on X.

"We are assured of the necessary humanitarian pause in Gaza City to conduct the campaign.

"Unfortunately, the area covered is substantially reduced compared to the first round of vaccination, which will leave some children unprotected and at higher risk of infection."