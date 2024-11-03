At least 13 people have been shot dead in an attack blamed on Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in the south of Khartoum, according to a source speaking on condition of anonymity.

"Thirteen people were killed as a result of the Rapid Support Forces opening fire on civilians in the town of Al Hilaliya in eastern Al Jazirah state," about 70 kilometres (43 miles) north of the state capital Wad Madani, the medical source told AFP following the attack on Sunday.

Türkiye expressed deep concern about the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Sudan following the fresh attack against civilians, which is "in violation of humanitarian law."

"We believe that a ceasefire must be established without further delay to restore peace and stability," the Turkish foreign ministry said in a statement, also calling for the safe return of displaced persons to their homes and the uninterrupted delivery of humanitarian aid.

"We strongly support Sudan's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and unity. Türkiye will continue to provide humanitarian aid to alleviate the suffering of the Sudanese people," it added.

Mirroring crimes documented in Darfur