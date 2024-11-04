More than 50 children were killed in a devastating weekend of violence in northern Gaza that left many humanitarian workers at risk, according to the United Nations Children's Fund (UNICEF).

"This has already been a deadly weekend of attacks in north Gaza. In the past 48 hours alone, over 50 children have reportedly been killed in Jabalia, where strikes levelled two residential buildings sheltering hundreds of people," UNICEF Executive Director Catherine Russell said in a statement released on Saturday.

UNICEF reported that a personal vehicle belonging to one of its staff members involved in a polio vaccination campaign came under fire from what appeared to be a quadcopter while they were driving in Jabalia al-Nazla.

Although the car was damaged, the staff member was unharmed but "deeply shaken."

According to Russell, another strike injured three children near a vaccination clinic in Sheikh Radwan as the polio campaign continued in the area.

"These attacks on Jabalia, the vaccination clinic, and the UNICEF staff member are yet further examples of the grave consequences of the indiscriminate strikes on civilians in the Gaza Strip," she said, describing the escalation as part of "one of the darkest periods of this terrible war."