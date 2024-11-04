WORLD
3 MIN READ
Japan launches defence satellite on new flagship H3 rocket
The launch comes after four postponements due to a technical glitch and bad weather.
Japan launches defence satellite on new flagship H3 rocket
Japan's H3 rocket No. 3 lifts off carrying an Earth observation satellite from Tanegashima Space Center in Minamitane in Kagoshima Prefecture, Japan, July 1, 2024. / Photo: Reuters
November 4, 2024

Japan launched a defence satellite designed for information-gathering and military operations on a new flagship H3 rocket on Monday, as the country seeks to build up its military capability amid growing tension in the region.

The H3 No. 4 rocket lifted off from the Tanegashima Space Center on a southwestern Japanese island.

Everything went as planned and the satellite placed at the top of the rocket was successfully separated about half an hour after liftoff, the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency, or JAXA, said in a livestream.

JAXA will give further details about the launch later Monday.

The rocket is carrying a Defence Ministry satellite, Kirameki No. 3, which uses X-band communication for military operations and reconnaissance, including information-gathering for signs of North Korean missile activity.

RelatedJapan launches spy satellite amid North Korea's military build up

X-band satellite is less affected by weather conditions and is capable of supporting stable communication. Kirameki No. 3 adds to two earlier X-band satellites already in operation.

Recommended

Monday's launch was initially planned for October 20 and came after four postponements due to a technical glitch and bad weather.

The launch was the third consecutive successful flight of the H3 system after the shocking failed debut flight last year when the rocket had to be destroyed with its payload.

Japan sees a stable, commercially competitive space transport capability as key to its space programme and national security.

JAXA and its main contractor, Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, have been developing the H3 launch system as a successor to its current mainstay, H-2A, which is set to retire after two more flights.

MHI will eventually take over H3 production and launches from JAXA and hopes to make it commercially viable by cutting the launch cost to about half of the H-2A.

SOURCE:AP
Explore
Lebanon seizes 64 million captagon pills in major drug bust
Will India’s Russia bonhomie come at a cost? EU says yes
Over 2M sign petition against Duplomb law in France
UN concludes Israel committed genocide in Gaza. Can it help end the sufferings of Palestinians?
By Zeynep Conkar
Polish missile or Russian drone? Poland probes what hit house during airspace intrusion
India's Kerala battles deadly 'brain-eating disease'
EU proposes sanctions on Israel's trade, ministers and illegal settlers
Pakistan, Palestine sign MoU to foster cooperation in health sector
Israeli forces intrude into Syria as rights groups accuse Tel Aviv of war crimes
Jerry Greenfield scoops himself out of Ben & Jerry over Unilever's interference in social mission
Immigration only solution as Finland faces 'bleak' demographic outlook, says research firm
Nepal mourns victims of uprising that brought down government
Russian drones target railway line, Ukraine hits nuclear plant under Moscow's control
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel's Mossad
EU, Trump discuss joining hands to go after Russian energy with sanctions
Colombia cuts US arms deal after Trump blasts Petro over cocaine surge