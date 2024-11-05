Millions of Americans will take to polling places across the country on Tuesday with the future of the American presidency and Congress on the line.

Vice President Kamala Harris and Republican nominee Donald Trump are locked in a virtual dead heat nationally, with most polling showing them narrowly split by between one and three percent, well within the margin of error on most of the surveys.

A total of five polls have Trump and Harris locked in a virtual tie.

The race somehow gets even tighter when looking at the seven key swing states, where an average of polling from four of the states — Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania — have the nominees separated by 1 percent or less.

Trump, however, has a relatively larger lead in Arizona, Georgia and North Carolina, but even there he is leading by an average of less than 3 percent.

Trump vowed to lead the US to "new heights of glory" while Kamala Harris Americans to vote in one of the "closest races in history" as both the presidential candidates delivered their closing pitches on their respective campaigns.

Battleground states are pivotal because unlike most modern democracies the US does not directly elect its presidents. Instead, the process plays out via the Electoral College, where 538 representatives cast their ballots in line with their states’ outcomes.